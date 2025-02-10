Gallagher scored twice on three shots and added two hits in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.
Gallagher's first goal came on the power play. The winger has four goals and two assists over his last 11 outings while filling a bottom-six role for the Canadiens, though he also features on the second power-play unit. For the season, the 32-year-old is at 14 goals, 23 points, 104 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-13 rating over 56 appearances.
