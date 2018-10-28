Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Pots sixth goal

Gallagher scored a goal on three shots and had two hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over Boston.

Gallagher's goal midway through the first period got the Canadiens on the board first and held up for his third game-winner of the season. It was the sixth goal of the season for the diminutive forward, who has not gone more than one game without scoring.

More News
Our Latest Stories