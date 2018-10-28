Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Pots sixth goal
Gallagher scored a goal on three shots and had two hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over Boston.
Gallagher's goal midway through the first period got the Canadiens on the board first and held up for his third game-winner of the season. It was the sixth goal of the season for the diminutive forward, who has not gone more than one game without scoring.
