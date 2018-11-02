Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Pots two goals Thursday
Gallagher recorded two goals, seven shots and three hits during Thursday's 6-4 comeback win over the Capitals.
Gallagher was his usual pesky self, but to the delight of fantasy owners continued to dominate on the stat sheet. Now up to nine goals and 10 points in 12 games, the 26-year-old winger is starting to look more and more like Montreal's version of Brad Marchand -- and not just in terms of on-ice disposition. Gallagher is a legitimate fantasy stud in all formats these days so play him while he's hot.
