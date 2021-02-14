Gallagher scored the game-winning goal and assisted on another in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Gallagher scored on a great effort with 3:06 left in the third period. Fighting off a defenseman in front of the net, he batted Jeff Petry's wrist shot out of the air, then spun around and pocketed the puck behind Toronto's Frederik Andersen. Earlier in the period, Gallagher dug out a 50-50 puck in the corner to initiate the sequence that led to Tyler Toffoli's goal. The Canadiens' offense continued to falter but getting their first win of the season over Toronto, the team ahead of them in the North Division, was the primary objective. And having the top line step up with a pair of goals is a good sign. Gallagher snapped a three-game goal drought while Toffoli broke his four-game slump.