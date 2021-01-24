Gallagher had a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.
An aggressive forecheck led to a two-on-one opportunity with Tomas Tatar sliding a pass to Gallagher, who beat Braden Holtby with a quick forehander. The goal survived a challenged, giving Gallagher his second goal in three games. The 28-year-old, top-line winger leads Montreal with 24 shots over six games.
