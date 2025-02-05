Gallagher scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

No other Canadien skater had more than two shots in the contest. Gallagher ended a six-game goal drought when he struck for a tally early in the third period, which was his first power-play point since Nov. 23. The winger is up to 12 goals, 21 points (five on the power play), 101 shots on net, 58 hits and a minus-11 rating across 53 appearances. Despite his decent scoring numbers, Gallagher remains in a bottom-six role.