Gallagher, who fell hard into the boards during the second period of Saturday's loss to the Stars, was a full participant at Monday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Gallagher left Saturday's game but returned for the third period and appears to have avoided serious injury. He should be ready to go Tuesday night against the Wild.
