Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Provides empty-net goal

Gallagher posted a pair of points, including an empty-net goal, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Prior to sealing what was a critical road win for the visitors with his 14th goal of the season, Gallagher tallied the primary assist on Tomas Tatar's power-play goal in the second period and now has 25 points in 31 games. Humming along at close to a point-a-game pace, Gallagher carries significant value in all formats, especially leagues that take into account shots on goal.