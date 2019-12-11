Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Provides empty-net goal
Gallagher posted a pair of points, including an empty-net goal, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.
Prior to sealing what was a critical road win for the visitors with his 14th goal of the season, Gallagher tallied the primary assist on Tomas Tatar's power-play goal in the second period and now has 25 points in 31 games. Humming along at close to a point-a-game pace, Gallagher carries significant value in all formats, especially leagues that take into account shots on goal.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores in third straight•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Begins failed comeback•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Pair of points in crucial win•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores in loss•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Eight SOG in loss•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Records first power-play point•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.