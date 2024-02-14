Gallagher has served his five-game suspension and will be available versus the Rangers on Thursday.
Gallagher should link back up with one of the two power-play units in addition to slotting into a top-six role. Prior to his suspension, the veteran winger managed just one goal in his previous seven outings to go with 11 shots, one assist and 11 hits.
