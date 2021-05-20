Gallagher (thumb) is in the lineup for Game 1 against Toronto on Thursday, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.
This is big news for the Canadiens, who spent the last 21 games without Gallagher. He's slated to assume his regular top-line spot with Philip Danault and Tomas Tatar hoping to build upon the 23 points in 35 games he amassed this season.
