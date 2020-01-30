Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Ready to rock

Gallagher (head) is expected to return to the lineup Thursday against the Sabres.

Gallagher, who's missed 10 of Montreal's last 11 games due to a head injury, will return to a featured role Thursday, skating on the Canadiens' first line and top power-play unit against Buffalo. The 27-year-old winger has been a rock-solid fantasy option when healthy this season, racking up 15 goals and 32 points through 41 games.