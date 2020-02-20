Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Ready to roll
Gallagher (lower body) is slated to return to action Thursday versus the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
This was the expected outcome for Gallagher after he missed the action Tuesday with a lower-body issue. He will slot in at his usual spot on the top line alongside Tomas Tatar and Phllip Denault, while Artturi Lehkonen will take a seat.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Can't go Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: In doubt Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores in loss•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: On a roll since return•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Point streak at three games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.