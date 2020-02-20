Play

Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Ready to roll

Gallagher (lower body) is slated to return to action Thursday versus the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

This was the expected outcome for Gallagher after he missed the action Tuesday with a lower-body issue. He will slot in at his usual spot on the top line alongside Tomas Tatar and Phllip Denault, while Artturi Lehkonen will take a seat.

