Gallagher scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 5-3 victory over the Jets in Game 1.

Racing to the net after a breakaway chance from Shea Weber, Gallagher chipped the puck past Connor Hellebuyck to give the Habs a 4-2 lead in the third period on the power-play. Scoring in back to back games, the 29-year-old also had two shots on goal and two hits in just 13:52 of ice time. Gallagher and the Habs will look to take a 2-0 lead in the series on the road Friday night.