Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Rebounds with big night
Gallagher scored a goal on seven shots and had two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blues.
Gallagher scored one of Montreal's three third-period goals and had his second three-point night of the season. He was back on form after a disappointing minus-3 showing in Thursday's loss to the Red Wings, while the Habs' top line had its most prolific night thus far.
