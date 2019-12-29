Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Record pace continues

Gallagher put up two assists in a 5-4 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

It was his second-straight two-assist game. Gallagher is on a record pace so far, one that will see him flirt with 70 points if he can maintain this torrid pace. And he's on pace to fire more than 300 shots. Gallagher has strong fantasy value, even if 28 of his 32 points have come at even strength. If only he could add some power play production to the mix.