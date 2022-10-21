Gallagher scored a goal on his lone shot over 15:17 of ice time in Thursday's 6-2 win over Arizona.

Gallagher corralled a stretch pass for David Savard, leading a 2-on-1 chance, and wristed the puck low to the glove side of Connor Ingram for the Canadiens' third goal of the first period. It was the first strike and point for Gallagher, who is coming off a career-low seven goals in 56 games last season. The 30-year-old forward is no longer a top-line staple, but was recently moved up to the second line and is part of the first-unit power play.