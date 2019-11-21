Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Records first power-play point

Gallagher had a power-play assist along with two shots, one hit and one blocked shot in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Montreal's power play has improved, climbing to 12th after finishing 2018-19 ranked 30th, so it's surprising to see that Wednesday's assist was Gallagher's first power-play point of the season. He's now tied for second on the team with 17 points (nine goals, eight assists).