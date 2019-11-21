Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Records first power-play point
Gallagher had a power-play assist along with two shots, one hit and one blocked shot in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Ottawa.
Montreal's power play has improved, climbing to 12th after finishing 2018-19 ranked 30th, so it's surprising to see that Wednesday's assist was Gallagher's first power-play point of the season. He's now tied for second on the team with 17 points (nine goals, eight assists).
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Redirect goal extends point streak•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Earns helper on opening goal•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Leads team in goals•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Draws assist in home win•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Pots equalizer•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Sets tone with quick goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.