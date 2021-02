Gallagher produced an assist and two shots on net in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Canadiens' top line created a late goal in the third period, as Gallagher drew the secondary helper on Tyler Toffoli's tally. The 28-year-old Gallagher has 10 points, 55 shots, 20 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 16 appearances. His physicality is slightly reduced from what it used to be, but his scoring pace is pretty much as expected so far.