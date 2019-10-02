Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Rejoins top line
Gallagher will reprise his role as the right winger on Montreal's top line when the 2019-20 season opens Thursday against Carolina.
Gallagher, who has potted 30-plus goals in each of the last two seasons, will also serve on the Canadiens' top power-play unit. He was used sparingly during the preseason, scoring three goals with an assist in three games.
