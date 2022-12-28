Gallagher (lower body) won't play Wednesday versus the Lightning, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Gallagher will miss a 13th straight game Wednesday, and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return from his lower-body injury. The 30-year-old winger has only collected eight points through 22 contests this campaign, so he should be on the waiver wire in all but the deepest of fantasy formats.