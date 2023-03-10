Gallagher (lower body) is expected to miss 3-4 more weeks.
Gallagher has already been out for nearly two months, and now the remainder of his regular season is in question. Returning at the front end of the new timeline would put Gallagher on track for the end of March, but given the length of his recovery, it's unclear when he might take the ice again.
