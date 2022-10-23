Gallagher was injured during the second period of Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Stars but returned for the third period. He finished with three shots on net, one blocked shot and two penalty minutes over 11:36 of ice time.

Gallagher tripped on a loose stick and slid into the boards before being helped off the ice. The injury looked bad, and there could be some lingering effects in the days after. The Canadiens are off until Tuesday when they host the Wild.