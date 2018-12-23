Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Returns favor to linemate

Gallagher assisted on two goals in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Vegas. He added two shots, a blocked shot and a hit over 17:09 of ice time.

Phillip Danault recorded his first NHL hat trick, and linemates Gallagher and Tomas Tatar provided assistance on two of those three goals. It's typically Danault helping out his linemates -- 10 of his 17 assists have set up goals for Gallagher or Tatar -- but those two returned the favor Saturday. Gallagher has just eight assists in 37 games, but he's on pace for a second straight 30-goal season.