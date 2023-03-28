Gallagher scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over Buffalo. He added one hit and two penalty minutes over 13:19 of ice time to his line.
Gallagher struck for the second consecutive game, ringing a lasered wrister off the post for the final goal in regulation. The tally was his sixth of the season and 200th of his career, spent entirely with Montreal.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Goal and assist in win•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Logs third-line minutes in return•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Back at it•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Return timeline extended•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Set to miss at least six weeks•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Moved to IR•