Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores 20th goal, needs stitches

Gallagher scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Gallagher was stoked for the return of P.K. Subban to Montreal, delivering three of his four hits against the former Hab, although he downplayed any rivalry between the two. "I don't know why we're talking about him," Gallagher said. "That's what he wants. Let him talk about himself all night. I'm sure he'll give you guys lots of stuff." On one attempted body check, Gallagher tripped on teammate Artturi Lehkonen's stick and sustained a cut above his right eye that required four stitches to close. A few shifts later, the agitating forward collected his own blocked-shot attempt to score the game's first goal, his 20th of the season. Gallagher is zeroing on his first 30-goal season, needing 10 over the final 27 games. At the very least, on his current scoring pace -- 20 goals over 55 games -- Gallagher will surpass his previous career high of 24 goals.