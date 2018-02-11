Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores 20th goal, needs stitches
Gallagher scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Gallagher was stoked for the return of P.K. Subban to Montreal, delivering three of his four hits against the former Hab, although he downplayed any rivalry between the two. "I don't know why we're talking about him," Gallagher said. "That's what he wants. Let him talk about himself all night. I'm sure he'll give you guys lots of stuff." On one attempted body check, Gallagher tripped on teammate Artturi Lehkonen's stick and sustained a cut above his right eye that required four stitches to close. A few shifts later, the agitating forward collected his own blocked-shot attempt to score the game's first goal, his 20th of the season. Gallagher is zeroing on his first 30-goal season, needing 10 over the final 27 games. At the very least, on his current scoring pace -- 20 goals over 55 games -- Gallagher will surpass his previous career high of 24 goals.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Streaking after PP goal Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Has multi-point afternoon•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Nets goal Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Hits empty net Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Gets significant ice time Monday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Lights lamp for game-winner Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...