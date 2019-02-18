Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores 23rd goal in loss to Florida
Gallagher scored a goal in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers.
Gallagher scored the fifth goal in what was a busy and entertaining first period. The pesky forward now has 23 goals and 37 points in 59 games this season, however, only six of Gallagher's 37 points in 2018-19 have come on the power play, a number both he and his owners would like to be higher.
