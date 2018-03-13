Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores 25th goal in Monday's loss

Gallagher scored his 25th goal of the season while adding two shots, one hit and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

That's now a new career high in goals for the 25-year-old. Even as the team around him falls apart, Gallagher has kept his poise down the stretch, lighting the lamp four times in the last six games and scoring seven goals and 15 points in 19 contests since the beginning of February.