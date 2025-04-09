Gallagher recorded a goal, an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Gallagher has played at a high level in recent games and has found the back of the net in four of his last six outings, tallying six points, 14 shots, 10 hits, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over that stretch. Gallagher has surpassed the 20-goal mark for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign, and two more goals would give him his best scoring season since 2018-19.