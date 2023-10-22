Gallagher scored a goal on three shots and had two PIM over 9:27 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against Washington.

Gallagher potted his first goal of the season during the second period in a style befitting him, that is to say it wasn't pretty. Sean Monahan slipped a backhand pass to the top of the crease, where a battle for the puck ensued. Gallagher fought off a check and scored while dropping to his knee, then had his momentum carry him into the net behind Darcy Kuemper. It was the first point of the season for Gallagher, who's getting third-line minutes (11:41 TOI) and second-unit power-play time (2:06 PPTOI).