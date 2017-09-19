Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores in exhibition opener

Gallagher potted a goal a 3-2 loss to Boston in both teams' exhibition opener Monday.

The game lacked the usual fervor of a Montreal-Boston matchup, but none of that matters to Gallagher, who'll accept the goal after his snake-bitten 2016-17 season. He skated on a line with Philip Danault and Alex Galchenyuk, though at this stage of the preseason, line combinations don't mean much.