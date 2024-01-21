Gallagher scored a goal on two shots, blocked one shot and had three hits over 14:15 of ice time in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Bruins.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard forced a turnover in the offensive zone and fed Gallagher, who snuck a puck in off Linus Ullmark's skate to bring Montreal within a goal at 5-4. It was the third goal in eight games for Gallagher, who had endured a 24-game goal drought from mid-November to early January.