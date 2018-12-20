Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores in loss to Avs
Gallagher scored his team's lone goal in a 2-1 loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.
Coming on the power play, Gallagher's 15th goal of the season gave Montreal a 1-0 lead, but that would be it for the visitors in this one. The Canadiens had come up empty on their last 25 attempts with the man advantage before Gallagher's breakthrough, so perhaps the team can view that as a silver lining in what was an otherwise disappointing result. Presently scoring goals at a career-high pace, Gallagher's six assists suggest he needs to do a better job finding teammates in scoring areas. He's up to 21 points in 35 games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores in win over Senators•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Flinging pucks aplenty•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Assists on game-winner Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Takes therapy day•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Notches pair of assists in road loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...