Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores in loss to Avs

Gallagher scored his team's lone goal in a 2-1 loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.

Coming on the power play, Gallagher's 15th goal of the season gave Montreal a 1-0 lead, but that would be it for the visitors in this one. The Canadiens had come up empty on their last 25 attempts with the man advantage before Gallagher's breakthrough, so perhaps the team can view that as a silver lining in what was an otherwise disappointing result. Presently scoring goals at a career-high pace, Gallagher's six assists suggest he needs to do a better job finding teammates in scoring areas. He's up to 21 points in 35 games.