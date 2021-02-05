Gallagher collected a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa.
Gallagher opened the scoring midway through the first period, jamming home a loose puck in the crease for his fifth goal of the season. Gallagher, who leads Montreal with 44 shots on goal, has found the back of the net five times in his last eight games.
