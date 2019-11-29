Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores in loss
Gallagher scored a goal on seven shots with three hits in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Devils.
Gallagher redirected a Phillip Danault and doggedly stayed on the puck after an initial save to bang home Montreal's first goal. It was Gallagher's team-leading 10th goal of the season, snapping a four-game run without one.
