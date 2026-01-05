Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores in Sunday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gallagher scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.
Gallagher ended an 11-game goal drought with his first-period tally to open the scoring. The 33-year-old winger was limited to two assists, 19 shots on net and 12 hits in that span. For the season, he's earned three goals, 14 points, 70 shots, 48 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 42 appearances. His 4.3 shooting percentage is a career low, but even with a strong second half, he's not a reliable fantasy target in a bottom-six role.
