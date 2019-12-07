Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores in third straight
Gallagher scored a goal on four shots and added a hit in Friday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
Gallagher finished off an odd-man rush, redirecting a feed from Phillip Danault to score the game's first goal mid-way through the first period. It was Gallagher's team-leading 13th goal, and he has goals in each of Montreal's last three games.
