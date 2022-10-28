Gallagher scored his second goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 victory over Buffalo.

Gallagher now has two goals in eight games this season and is pointless in six others. He gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 13:31 of the first period when his shot from the right circle hit Eric Comrie's pad and ricocheted off Owen Power's skate and into the net. Gallagher's second came at 16:41 of the third when he deflected Josh Anderson's one-timer past Comrie.