Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores in win over Senators
Gallagher scored his 13th goal of the season in Thursday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.
Gallagher's goal gave his team a two-goal lead early in the third period, and it came on a bizarre play that saw his deflection hit the post, only to then bounce in off the pad of a totally unaware Craig Anderson. Ricochet goal or not, the Canadiens' forward will take it and now has 13 on the year and a total of 19 points in 29 games this season. Gallagher's fearless style of play, along with his first-class spot on Montreal's power play, give him nightly upside, though his owners would have hoped for more than three games with two or more points by now.
