Gallagher had a goal on five shots, one hit and two penalty minutes over 13:48 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against Boston.

Gallagher jumped on a rebound of a Kaiden Guhle shot to give Montreal a 2-1 lead early in the third period. Injuries over the last several seasons have taken a toll on Gallagher, who hasn't played more than 59 games since 2018; however, the rejuvenated, 31-year-old forward is enjoying a productive start. He has five goals, eight points and 35 shots while skating on the third line through 14 games. Gallagher also gets TOI on the second-unit power play.