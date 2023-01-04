Gallagher scored a goal on his lone shot, blocked on shot and picked up two penalty minutes over 15:00 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Nashville.
Gallagher finished up the scoring with five minutes left in the lopsided loss. It was his first goal in three games since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him 13 contests. With just four goals as the season approaches the halfway point, Gallagher is in danger of finishing with fewer than 10 goals for a second straight year.
