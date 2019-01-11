Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores lone goal for Habs
Gallagher scored a power-play goal and had six shots on net in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.
The goal was Gallagher's 17th overall and snapped Montreal's 0-for-13 slide on the power play. The Canadiens' power play has been abysmal this season as they sit last in the league at 12.6 percent, which has impacted Gallagher's scoring. Last season, her scored nearly a third of his points on the power play (17 of 54 points, 31.5 percent), but he's under 20 percent this year (five of 26, 19.2 percent).
