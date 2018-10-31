Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores lone goal in home loss

Gallagher scored his team's only goal Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Leading the Canadiens with seven goals in 2018-19, Gallagher has been a consistent catalyst in what has been a surprisingly fast start for Montreal. While the result Tuesday was not favorable for the home team, No. 11 continues rewarding fantasy owners and remains Montreal's most valuable forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories