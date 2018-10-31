Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores lone goal in home loss
Gallagher scored his team's only goal Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to the Stars.
Leading the Canadiens with seven goals in 2018-19, Gallagher has been a consistent catalyst in what has been a surprisingly fast start for Montreal. While the result Tuesday was not favorable for the home team, No. 11 continues rewarding fantasy owners and remains Montreal's most valuable forward.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Pots sixth goal•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Nets goal in win•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Beats buzzer for regulation win•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: At abrasive best in win•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Pointless in home opener•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Opens scoring•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.