Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores lone goal Thursday
Gallagher scored a power-play goal and had three shots on net in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
Gallagher's goal was his team-leading 15th of the season, but it's odd that a team's leading scorer would receive only 13:43 of ice time. The only forwards who got fewer minutes were the fourth liners.
