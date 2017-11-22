Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores lone goal Tuesday

Gallagher scored a power-play goal and had three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.

Gallagher, who leads the Canadiens with nine goals and 14 points, is closest thing Montreal has to a sniper these days. The Albertan and his linemates, Tomas Plekanec and Charles Hudon, combined for 12 of the team's 30 shots and have been the team's best unit.

