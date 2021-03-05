Gallagher had a power-play goal, two shots, three hits and a blocked shot in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Gallagher potted his third power-play goal of the season and second in as many games when he followed up on a loose puck in front of Connor Hellebuyck. Montreal's power play had been a dormant 2-for-25 over 11 games before waking up this week, going 3-for-4 in two games this week. The unit has been under the guidance of assistant coach Alex Burrows since Montreal fired head coach Claude Julien.