Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores pair in win
Gallagher scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-1 win over Anaheim on Tuesday.
Now with 21 goals, Gallagher has three 20-plus goal seasons under his belt and is up to 33 points in 2018-19. This was also his first multi-point game since Dec. 22, though with five goals in his last five games, Gallagher is worthy of regular fantasy duty if he's on your roster.
