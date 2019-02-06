Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores pair in win

Gallagher scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-1 win over Anaheim on Tuesday.

Now with 21 goals, Gallagher has three 20-plus goal seasons under his belt and is up to 33 points in 2018-19. This was also his first multi-point game since Dec. 22, though with five goals in his last five games, Gallagher is worthy of regular fantasy duty if he's on your roster.