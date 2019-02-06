Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores pair in win

Gallagher scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-1 win over Anaheim on Tuesday.

Now with 21 goals, Gallagher has three 20-plus goal seasons under his belt and is up to 33 points in 2018-19. This was also his first multi-point game since Dec. 22, though with five goals in his last five games, Gallagher is worthy of regular fantasy duty if he's on your roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories