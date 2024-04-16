Gallagher tallied twice during Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit.

Gallagher's 14th and 15th goals. of the season are too little too late, as Montreal will miss the playoffs and his totals continue an offensive decline from the 30-goal, 50-point campaigns of his mid-20s. While there's still depth value in his game, he's only averaging 13:46 minutes of ice time per game, and he's in his third straight season of shooting below his 9.6 percent career average.