Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores unlikely goal
Gallagher scored a goal on his only shot and added a hit in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues.
Gallagher's leads the Canadiens with 31 shots, none more harmless than the one on which he scored Saturday. Moments after the opening faceoff of the second period, Gallagher dumped in a puck from the blue line that Jake Allen tried to deflect toward to the boards, but the puck glanced off his stick into the upper corner of the net. It was Gallagher's fourth goal and eighth point through eight games.
