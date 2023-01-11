Gallagher (lower body) is expected to be shelved for at least six weeks, the team announced Wednesday.
Gallagher has already been placed on injured reserve but now could be a candidate for long-term IR given his extended recovery timeline. With Gallagher on the shelf, both Evgenii Dadonov and Mike Hoffman shouldn't have to worry about being healthy scratches anymore. For his part, Gallagher has managed just nine points in 25 games this season and could be in danger of missing the 20-point threshold for the first time in his career.
