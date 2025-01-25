Now Playing

Gallagher (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup Saturday versus the Devils, Jonathan Bernier of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

Gallagher was considered a game-time decision but looks to be fine to play. The 32-year-old winger is slated to play on the fourth line. He has 20 points in 48 games, including three points over his last three contests.

